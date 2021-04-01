Dublin woman dies in wreck on NC 41; Lumberton man faces charge

Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Dublin woman is dead and a Lumberton man was charged after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday on N.C. 41, according to a North Carolina Highway patrol first sergeant.

Sara Dowd, 33, died in the collision near Barnhill Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis. Daniel Robinson, 27, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Robinson was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The wreck happened about 8:43 a.m. when a Chevrolet SUV that was traveling north on N.C. 41 crossed the centerline and collided with a Ford passenger vehicle that was traveling south, according to Lewis.

There is no reason to believe at this time that substance abuse contributed to the crash, according to the first sergeant.