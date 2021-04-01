The Native American Agriculture Fund announces 2021 Request for Applications

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Boys and Girls Club was the latest recipient of Piedmont Natural Gas’ charitable giving.

A representative of the utility company presented a $5,000 check to the club’s director at Cakes and Pastries, after a complementary lunch, where several city officials, including Mayor Bruce Davis, were present.

The donation will be used to support the local Boys and Girls Club’s programs and services.

The money is much-needed after recent fundraising struggles the club has faced because of COVID-19, said Ron Ross, the club’s executive director.

“Because of COVID-19 our funds were gone, so this will go towards program services, programs for the kids,” he said.

Club operations are dependent on money raised through fundraisers, he said. And the club has not hosted a fundraiser in more than a year.

The club has been closed off on and on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is scheduled to fully reopen sometime in April, Ross said.

“A lot of kids have been staying at home,” Ross said. “It’s very important for the kids and parent that the kids come to the club.”

Jim Meacher, chairman of the Lumberton Boys and Girls Club Boys board of directors, said he’s excited about the gas company’s continued support, and the club’s pending reopening.

“They’ve supported us through the year, and we’re just so grateful they came in at this time that we’re ready to open the club back up,” Meacher said. “This is a real boost to us to have this money available to kick us off.”

Piedmont Natural Gas has supported the local club for years and the $5,000 was just the continuation of more than a decade of service, said Tammy Thurman, Piedmont Natural Gas Community Relations manager.

“We have members today that were part of this club and they’re adults now,” Thurman said. “We have a lot of employees that live here, so they make sure we support Robeson County.”

Each year the company holds a collection drive for school supplies that are distributed to the Lumberton and Fayetteville Boys and Girls clubs. Because of COVID-19, Piedmont was not been able hold such events or contribute to events held by nonprofits, so the company has instead given monetary donations.

“Because it’s so hard to come together I said let’s just financially help,” Thurman said.

On behalf of Piedmont, Thurman challenged other companies to support organizations like the Lumberton Boys and Girls Club.

“If it wasn’t for all of these citizens here we wouldn’t be a company, so it’s what we’re suppose to do,” Thurman said. “I just like to challenge other utility companies because this is what we’re suppose to be doing. It’s not a matter of should or why or when, just do it. It’s the right thing to do.”