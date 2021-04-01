The Native American Agriculture Fund announces 2021 Request for Applications

April 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Grant applications are being accepted for $15 million in funding to assist American Indian farmers and ranchers.

The Request for Applications window closes June 1 for the funding from the Native American Agriculture Fund. Youth applications can be submitted through May 25.

The NAAF is the largest private charitable trust devoted to serving the interests of American Indian farmers and ranchers. The organization continues to invest in Indian Country agriculture with the current cycle of grant making.

The NAAF seeks grant applications from 501(c)(3) organizations, educational organizations, Community Development Financial Institutions, and state and federally recognized tribes. Information about the Request for Applications can be found on the NAAF website: https://nativeamericanagriculturefund.org/grants/2021-rfa-2/. The NAAF also will host five webinars during the application period.

“With our third RFA, we aim to build on the success of our past grantees, but also reach new communities to effectuate positive change in Indian Country’s food system,” said Janie Hipp (Chickasaw), CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund.

“In 2021, Indian Country is at a critical inflection point for our food systems as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19,” said Toni Stanger-Mclaughlin (Colville), NAAF director of Programs. “The promise of self-determination through our food systems is within our grasp and we look forward to funding projects that uplift all of Indian Country, especially our Native farmers and ranchers, with this funding cycle.”