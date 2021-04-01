Laurinburg-Maxton Airport among 10 NC airports to receive money for improvements

Malta

RALEIGH – Laurinburg-Maxton Airport has been awarded $135,000 in state funds for phase II design of its apron rehabilitation project, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The airport was one of 10 in the state to share in $12.75 million to fund safety and airfield improvement projects, according to NCDOT. The various projects are designed to help airports increase capacity, attract new jobs and businesses to their communities, and improve safety for pilots and passengers. The N.C. Board of Transportation approved the awards during its March 4 meeting.

At Moore County Airport in Carthage, $1.66 million will go toward a full overhaul of the exiting airfield lighting system and signage, which had begun to fade with age, according to NCDOT. With the United States Golf Association moving their headquarters to the region and the U.S. Open Golf Tournament now coming to Pinehurst on a regular basis, airport manager Scotty Malta sees the need for the airport to keep up with the region’s growth.

“To keep our customers safe, we need to make sure our airfield lighting is fully operational and up-to-date,” Malta said.

The new lighting system will be entirely LED, which helps the airport’s bottom line while shining brighter than traditional bulbs, he said.

“The switch to full-LED lighting will also reduce our operational costs compared to traditional lights, since LEDs don’t burn out, and allow us to invest even more in the future growth of this airport.”

The other funds approved by the the N.C. Board of Transportation are:

— $1.08 million in state funds for airfield lighting rehabilitation at Asheboro Regional Airport;

— $2.79 million in state funds for taxilane, apron and site development at Elizabeth City Regional Airport;

— $3 million in additional state funds for the construction of an aircraft apron at Harnett Regional Jetport in Lillington;

— $85,000 in additional state funds for taxilane site development at Shelby-Cleveland County Regional Airport;

— $300,000 in state funds to update the Airport Layout Plan at Tri-County Airport near Ahoskie;

— $3.7 million in state funds for apron pavement rehabilitation at Wayne Executive Jetport near Goldsboro.

“North Carolina’s 72 public airports serve as vital economic engines connecting people and business enterprises with the world. Airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to the 2021 State of Aviation report. They support 373,000 jobs, generate more than $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, and provide more than $15 billion in personal income,” a NCDOT release reads in part.