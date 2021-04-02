Five governing boards in Robeson County are scheduled to meet next week

April 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Five governing boards are scheduled to meet next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Monday in the County Administration building, located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The meeting will take place in the board’s meeting room on the first floor.

Also on Monday, the Pembroke Town Council will convene at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday in Town Hall. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook for public viewing. To join the meeting click: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

Among items to be discussed are the BART food pantry program, ABC Board pay rate increase, and a resolution to update the Flood ordinance bid. For more information, call Town Clerk Barbara McColl at 910-843-5849.

The Lumberton City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday. The meeting, which is to start at 11 a.m., will be livestreamed on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page for public viewing.

The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall courtroom, located at 210 W. Blue St.