State Highway Patrol announces 2021 Operation Drive To Live

April 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be stepping its enforcement efforts in and around school zones now through Friday.

The increased activity is part of Operation Drive to Live, which is getting into high gear as many schools kick off spring break and in conjunction with national Distracted Driving Awareness Month, according to the the State Highway Patrol. The annual campaign is aimed at reducing collisions involving teen drivers on N.C. roadways. Troopers will step up their enforcement efforts in and around school zones between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

In 2020, the Highway Patrol investigated more than 26,360 motor vehicle collisions involving young drivers and passengers, according to the SHP. Of those collisions, 8,038 injuries were reported and 120 resulted in one or more fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, young drivers are significantly over-represented in fatal crashes, particularly those who are 16 to 19 year old. Immaturity and inexperience are primary factors contributing to fatal crashes by young drivers, especially during the first six months of driving.

The State Highway Patrol has partnered with Page High School to produce a PSA on the dangers associated with making poor decisions while driving a vehicle. The PSA is available by visiting the Patrol’s Facebook page or by visiting the YouTube Link https://youtu.be/0j9Qo3rXejc.