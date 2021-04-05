Rep. Jones, Sen. Britt file veteran teacher pay bills

Staff report
RALEIGH — Legislation filed Monday in the state General Assembly would give a pay increase to North Carolina teachers with 15 to 24 years of experience.

Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Tabor City, and Sen. Danny Britt, R-Lumberton, filed the companion pieces of legislation.

Currently, teachers in years 15-24 receive $5,000 per month as a base salary, although teachers receive additional compensation if they are National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certified or have additional classifications, according to the lawmakers who each represent all of part of Robeson County. The bill would increase salary by $3,000 per year for those years.

“It’s incredibly important that we keep our promise to not repeat the mistakes of the past,” Jones said. “We’ve done things responsibly and were it not for Gov. Cooper, we’d be much closer to passing the national average regarding teacher pay. Indeed, when accounting for cost of living, we’re ranked 20th in the country. The people of North Carolina should know that Republicans are working to ensure teachers receive the pay they deserve, and I look forward to making sure these raises come to fruition.”

Since taking over the General Assembly after the 2010 elections, North Carolina’s average teacher pay has risen rapidly after Republicans spent nearly three years digging out from a $3 billion budget deficit, one of the largest in the country, according to the lawmakers. Since 2014, teacher pay has risen at one of the fastest rates in the Southeast. For 2020, the average teacher pay is $54,612 – good for 30th in the country and 2nd in the Southeast – and a total compensation package of $75,854.

“Ever since the people of North Carolina voted Republicans into power, we have tried to right the wrongs of the previous decade of teacher neglect, cuts, and freezes,” Britt said. “We addressed entry-level teacher pay to make teaching in North Carolina more attractive. Then, we addressed those who have been in the profession for a few years to ensure that they would remain there. This bill will address those veterans who do so much to shape future generations.”