Lumberton man dies in two-vehicle collision on Union Chapel Road near Pembroke

April 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A two-car collision Monday left a 23-year-old Lumberton man dead and sent a 21-year-old Pembroke woman to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

State troopers were dispatched about 3:41 a.m. to the crash on Union Chapel Road about 1.2 miles north of Pembroke, said Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the SHP.

Alquan Lyles, of 137 Ronald Blvd. in Lumberton, died after the northbound 2005 Chevrolet passenger vehicle he was driving was struck by a southbound 2010 Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by Rhiannon Jones, of Garden Street in Pembroke, Locklear said.

Jones’ vehicle crossed the centerline as both drivers rounded a curve in the road, he said.

After impact, Lyles’ vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch, Locklear said. Jones’ vehicle continued south and came to rest in the roadway facing west.

Lyles, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

Jones was not restrained and was ejected from her vehicle, he said. She was taken by helicopter to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, with serious injuries. Updates on her condition were not available Monday evening.

Impairment is unknown, but will be determined by a toxicology report from the hospital, Locklear said.

No charges were filed as of Monday evening. The results of the toxicology report and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office will help determine what charges, if any, are issued, according to Locklear.