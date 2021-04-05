Town leaders, NCWorks Career Center go virtual to help residents find jobs

LUMBERTON — Local town leaders have partnered with the NCWorks Career Center-Robeson County to help residents get jobs during virtual/call-in job fairs this month.
The Town Employment Initiative was in the planning stages about a month ago when Maxton Commissioner Elizabeth Gilmore, Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp and Red Springs Commissioner Duron Burney collaborated with AJ Johnson, Career Center manager.
Flyers have been given to commissioners to distribute and spread the word throughout Red Springs, Maxton and Fairmont, Johnson said. The towns were targets of the initiative because of they have higher employment rates than other areas in the county.
People seeking jobs can call the Career Center at 910-887-6950 or visit the links provided on the flyers to apply with organizations. Center representatives can place applicants in touch with prospective employers. Participating organizations are Mountaire Farms, Steven Charles Original Dessert, Two Hawk Employment Services, Carter Clinic and MEGA FORCE.
“We picked a certain day for each one of these townships,” Johnson said.
Red Springs will kick off the initiative on April 13 and also hold sessions on April 20 and 27. The sessions will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Fairmont’s job fairs will be at the same times on April 14, 21 and 28. People in Maxton seeking employment can dial in or go online 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15, 22 and 29.
The Career Center manager said his goal is to find jobs for at least 25 people during each event.
“Each one of those companies are looking to hire anywhere from 75 to 100 people each,” Johnson said.
Commissioner Gilmore wants to make good on her word to serve town residents and hopes they will take advantage of the opportunity the virtual job fair provides. She also hopes employed residents will spread the word.
Gilmore urges people to join the online event.
“Come out, if you want to better your employment, if you want to gain employment or if you want to change the employment that you have,” Gilmore said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left some town residents unemployed, and she hopes the event will reach them and provide them with a path to employment, the commissioner said.
Gilmore has seen success at virtual job fair events, like the one in Fairmont held in November that placed 49 people on the path to employment and one that like one that that led to jobs for 20 to 25 Maxton residents, and that success has piqued her interest in them.
The Fairmont event contributed to the planning process of the Town Employment Initiative, Johnson said.
“Because of COVID we had to do something different,” Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp said.
People could speak to prospective employers virtually in November or go to the town parking lot or courtroom for assistance, he said. But this time it’s all virtual.
On Monday, Kemp sent out emails with employment information and web links to 760 people who had been involved in job fairs held by the town over the years, hoping to link people with job prospects, and to spread the word.
Hundreds of people have found jobs through about 33 job fairs held in Fairmont since 2010, he said.
And he hopes more people will find jobs through future events.
Town governments aren’t tasked with employing residents, but they can network with employers and provide opportunities for residents, Kemp said.
“That’s all we can do,” he said.
Kemp hopes to continue to build on the success of past town job fairs, and enjoys taking part in organizing those events.
“These 33 employment opportunities that I’ve been a part of, including the last two here, certainly meant a lot to me,” Kemp said.
Though the pandemic has placed stress on employees and participating employers who have seen some changes because of the virus, all hope is not lost, Johnson said.
“There’s job opportunities out there,” he said.
And the Town Employment Initiative puts on display a local job market that is ready to be explored, Johnson said.
For information about participating in the fairs, contact the NCWorks Career Center-Robeson County at 910-887-6950.
