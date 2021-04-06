Everyone age 16 and over eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

April 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Everyone age 16 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The eligibility expansion is the result of the state opening Group 5 of the vaccination schedule.

The only restrictions related to vaccine administration include those related to children and approved vaccine use, according to UNC Health Southeastern. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals ages 16 and older, and Moderna is approved for people ages 18 and older. Anyone ages 16-17 who would like to receive the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Individuals interested in receiving first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations may walk in or schedule at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and April 16. Walk-in vaccinations will be offered as long as daily allocation supplies last.

The vaccine is free.

To schedule an appointment, eligible individuals may visit srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated,” according to UNC Health Southeastern. Individuals who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling their appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed because of scheduling issues or other factors that may arise, those who registered as a guest should email [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.