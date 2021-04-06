Crews have begun replace of bridge over Burnt Swamp near Pembroke

PEMBROKE — The Town Council here on Monday put the brakes on allowing the operation of motor scooters throughout the town limits.

Councilman Larry McNeill made the motion to reject a request by Julian and Peter Hunt-Rosado to amend the town’s Code of Ordinance so as to allow the operation of 50 Bird electric scooters. The vote was unanimous in favor of the McNeill’s motion. Councilman Channing Jones was not present.

“It’s a very dangerous situation,” McNeill said. “This is a no-brainer for me. I will not support it under no circumstances.”

Monday’s meeting was the second time the item has come before the board. The matter was tabled during the March meeting after council members requested more information. Town Manager Tyler Thomas told Council Monday that he spoke with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s director of Public Safety, who said the university was not in favor of the scooters on or outside campus.

Councilman Ryan Sampson said he did not see a purpose of scooters in a small town or not used by students on campus.

“I like the idea and concept of it, but you usually see this in tourist areas,” Sampson said. “I’ve never seen it in a small town.”

In other business, Council approved a proposal to appropriate money from the town’s General Fund to make annual cash grants available to future grantees as incentive to invest a minimum of $6.8 million in a development within the town and create more than 150 full- and part-time jobs. The proposal calls of a grantee being awarded annual cash grants for a term of three years based on the real property taxes they would pay to the town.

“The Town of Pembroke believes the project will help stimulate the local economy and will result in new taxable capital investments in real property,” Tyler said.

Council approved the hours of operation for the splash pad being built at the town’s Recreation Complex. Once open, the splash pad will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1-7 p.m. Sundays, said Phil Harper, Recreation Department director.

A $2-per-person fee for splash pad users also was approved by Council. Harper said he would consider offering a summer pass option for individuals and families.

In other recreation news, Council voted to reopen the basketball courts on the complex after hearing a request from Harper. The director told Council members that it has been a “struggle” keeping students off the courts, especially with other facilities on the complex being open and used.

“These kids really want to get out and play basketball,” Harper said.

Also during his reports, Harper told Council 982 children will be playing spring sports this year.

“That’s just pretty amazing to me,” Harper said.

Also Monday, Council approved a variance request for a single-family dwelling in an empty lot beside 205 Morrison St. after recessing the regular meeting and reconvening as the Board of Adjustments. The applicant asked for relief from the front and rear setback requirements, which is 30 feet.

The applicant asked a 15-foot setback, which is consistent with other homes in the neighborhood, Tyler said.

The reason for the request is to build a 952-square-foot home on the property.

“Without the variance, they would not be able to construct a home on the lot,” Thomas said.

During public comments, Greg Cummings took off his mayoral hat and assumed the role of town resident to express other residents’ concern about speeding and noise near some residential neighborhoods.

“It is a nuisance to the town,” Mayor Cummings said.

Cummings suggested adding speed bumps to Lowery Street, Harry West Lane, Pine Street and Marker Street, among others.

“Those are the ones I definitely want us to think about in the future,” Cummings said.

He also requested enforcement of the noise ordinance for loud motorists cruising through town.

Sampson said he agreed with Cummings’ assessment of the nuisances, and the danger speeding vehicles posed to children.

“It’s time. It’s too dangerous,” Sampson said. “I’m glad Mr. Greg touched on that.”

In other business, Council:

— Approved the use of funds received from System Development fees to expand the Lumbee Drive-In and Foxglove lift stations to accommodate water and sewer services for Phase 1 of The Village at Hunter’s Run apartment development.

— Approved a preliminary plat and site plans for the development of Arrowpoint subdivision. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina plans to extend Pine Cone Court to add 12 single-family homes.

— Tabled a request to amend the town’s zoning map to rezone a vacant property on Fourth Street from a R-10 District to a C-1 Central Business District because of a lack of information from H&M Developers, LLC, which is requesting the amendment.

— For the second time, tabled a request to amend the zoning map to rezone a 4.5-acre tract of land at 7674 N.C. 711 from an Industrial District to an R-8 Multiple-Family Dwelling District. Henry Oxendine is the applicant and wants to repurpose the property to accommodate apartment construction. The item was first tabled because the town’s Planning Board tabled the item during their February meeting and again tabled it during their March meeting because of a lack of information.