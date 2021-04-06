Crews have begun replace of bridge over Burnt Swamp near Pembroke

April 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The replacement of a 54-year-old bridge over Burnt Swamp began Monday, prompting a road closure at Union Chapel Road near Oak Grove Church Road near Pembroke.

Traffic traveling west on Union Chapel Road must follow the detour and turn left on Evergreen Church Road, right on Buie-Philadephus Road, right on Oak Grove Church Road and resume travel on Union Chapel Road, according to DriveNC.gov.

The road is expected to reopen Aug. 31, according to the traffic website maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

APAC-Atlantic Inc. of Greensboro received the $514,743 contract from NCDOT in February, according to the state Transportation Department. The contractor will demolish the bridge over Burnt Swamp and replace it with a two-lane structure. Once started, the contractor has six months to complete the project.

The bridge is deemed functionally obsolete, which means, while it has remained safe, it no longer meets modern standards, according to NCDOT. The structure has weight limits and narrow lanes, which restrict the size of vehicles that can travel over it.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.DriveNC.gov and searching Robeson County “incidents.”