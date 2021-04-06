Robeson County Community Art Guild brings inaugural arts festival to Elm Street

A sign is now on display in front for the Robeson County Community Art Guild housed at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton. Shown with the sign are Guild executive board members Sandra Hayes, right, Jim Tripp, Nila Chamberlain, Richard Monroe and Bobbie Britt.
Jim Tripp adjusts new signage Tuesday for the new Robeson County Community Art Guild facility, located at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton.
Chamberlain
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Community Art Guild is introducing itself, along with local artists, to the public with its inaugural Arts in the Garden event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Situated along scenic Elm Street, between 10th and 18th streets, vendors are set to display a variety of paintings, pottery and other handmade crafts and creations for sale. The event will be free and open to the public.
Signage for the new Community Art Guild building, located at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton, was erected Tuesday ahead of the inaugural event.
“We want to introduce artists to the community, and ourselves to the community and to service,” said Nila Chamberlain, the Art Guild’s chairperson and executive director of Development. “We want all of the county serviced. We don’t want to focus just here in Lumberton. We want to focus on Maxton and Fairmont, and that’s really important.”
Her ultimate goal for Saturday’s event is to shed a positive light on Robeson County while also bringing back that “hometown feel,” Chamberlain said.
“We want people to feel like they can relax and breath a little bit after all we’ve been through,” she said.
Set up for the event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Vendors will be placed as follows: Kelsie Harrison, glass painting, 1105 N. Elm St.; Jim Tripp, pottery, 1208 N. Elm St.; Rob Gable, pottery and paintings, 1501 N. Elm St.; Connie Locklear, culinary art, 1201 N. Elm St.; Jim Hurst, painting, 1211 N. Elm St.; Nila Chamberlain, painting, 1209 N. Elm St.; Claude and Connie Summers, painting and photography; 1701 N. Elm St./sidewalk access only; Josh Carnes, pottery, 1209 N. Elm St.; Bobbie Britt, painting, 1502 N. Elm St.; Kay Bradsher, painting; Connie Locklear, culinary art, 1801 N. Elm St.; Myrna Ivey, culinary art, corner of 16th and Elm streets; Chaz Lamb Metal Artwork, fire pits, 1502 N. Elm St.; Mark McGirt, wood brooke grooms, 1802 N. Elm St.; Joan Blackwell, painting, 1801 N. Elm St.; Michelle Packard, culinary art and cakes, 1406 N. Elm St.; Tabitha McNeill, soaps and other brooke grooms, 1802 N. Elm St.; Linda Price, painting and jewelry, 1401 N. Elm St.; Penny Badgett, Brenda Lupo and Angela Hunt, culinary art, corner of 16th and Elm streets; and Rachel Stephens, journals, 1401 N. Elm St.
In addition to visual arts, performance art will be on display, with the event showcasing street players and music, singing and dancing taking place throughout the area. Attendees can expect to see performances from accordionist Betty Fisher, who will play at 1406 N. Elm St., and guitarist Champ St. Amand, who will be performing along the sidewalk in front of the home at 1208 N. Elm St.
Volunteers, including Art Guild board members and advisory board members and Lumberton City Councilman Owen Thomas, will be working the crowds to provide help as needed.
With COVID-19 precautions in mind, social distancing is requested and masks are required to attend Arts in the Garden. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the event.
“Robeson County has a lot to offer and I want to emphasize the positive, not the negative,” Chamberlain said. “I want people to feel happy as a result of them being there, and I think that they will.”
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.