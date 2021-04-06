Shooting in St. Pauls leaves 2 men injured and one of them facing charges

LUMBERTON — A 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman was shot to death Thursday on Interstate 95 in what law enforcement officials are calling a “road rage” incident.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the person believed to be responsible for the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a passenger car described as a “2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or grey in color with tinted windows and possibly with chrome around the window frame.” The suspect is described as an African American male with dreadlocks.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on I-95 to exit 22 and “proceeding over the bridge into the city,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses described the vehicle as “being involved in a road rage shooting” near mile marker 23.

Julie Eberly, of Mannheim Pennsylvania, was shot through the passenger-side door and taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, where she died of her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was driving the vehicle and was not injured. Officers were dispatched to the scene about 11:40 a.m.

Other responding agencies were the Lumberton Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services.

“Thus far, the investigation has revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle operated by Eberly “came close to the suspect vehicle during a merge into a lane.”

The suspect vehicle came alongside the Eberlys’ vehicle, and a man in the suspect vehicle then rolled his window down and began firing shots into the passenger door, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect vehicle then sped off to exit 22, where he crossed over the bridge into Lumberton. Ryan Eberly then pulled his vehicle over to the side of the roadway, where he and his wife waited for assistance.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation. Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents, but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family, and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

As a result of the shooting, Robeson Community College went into lockdown just after noon and remained in lockdown until about 1 p.m. The college sits adjacent to the interstate near exit 22, where law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked on the side of the highway Thursday afternoon.

“At 12:10 pm today, Robeson Community College Campus police issued a ‘shelter in place immediately order’ due to a dangerous/suspicious person reported near our campus,” RCC President Melissa Singler said in a statement. “A shelter in place order requires students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors to remain inside until an ‘All Clear’ signal is received from campus police. The order was issued as a result of a possible shooting in the general area.”

Campus police and local law enforcement officers swept the campus to ensure no one was harmed or in danger, according to Singler.

“The ‘All Clear’ signal was sent at 12:53 pm and normal operations resumed. We are appreciative to our campus police and local law enforcement for taking steps to protect our campus community and community at large,” Singler’s statement reads in part.

The shooting scene was cleared about 1:35 p.m., with all I-95 South lanes reopened, according to Andrew Barksdale, North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesman.

All motorists were diverted off I-95 onto U.S. 301 South at exit 25, he said. From there motorists could continue south for four miles to regain access to I-95.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.