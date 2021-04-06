Robeson County Democratic Party convention set for Saturday in courthouse parking lot

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Local Democrats have scheduled their annual convention for Saturday in the Robeson County Courthouse parking lot.

The county Democratic Party’s gathering is to start at 10 a.m. Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs.

Masks and social distancing will be required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convention also will be livestreamed via Zoom. Send an email to [email protected] for more information or to receive the Zoom link for the meeting.