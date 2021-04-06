State auditor talks Medicaid and NCDOT spending with Lumberton Rotary Club

Wood Biggs Biggs Torbett Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Lumberton Rotary Club members heard on Tuesday a long-distance presentation by North Carolina’s auditor on Medicaid and one state agency’s spending.

Beth Wood spoke to the Rotary Club members via Zoom.

“We have our Rotary meeting every Tuesday at 1 p.m., and she was our speaker for today,” club President Austin Locklear said Monday.

Locklear, who also is executive director of GlenFlora Nursing Home in Lumberton, was particularly interested in Wood’s presentation on the Medicaid Provider Enrollment, enough to have Wood’s office say “he asked great questions.”

“I just have concerns about the level of reimbursement from Medicaid, which does not meet the costs of caring for the elderly population,” Locklear said.

He wasn’t making demands of Wood, Locklear said.

“I was just asking questions,” he said.

During her Medicaid Enrollment Plan presentation, which was released in February and can be found at https://www.auditor.nc.gov/EPSWeb/reports/performance/PER-2020-4445.pdf, Wood spoke of how the process did not ensure that only qualified providers were approved to provide services to Medicaid beneficiaries and to receive payments from North Carolina’s Medicaid program. Specifically, it was found that providers who had their professional license suspended or terminated weren’t removed from the provider rolls, providers who had professional license limitations were allowed to remain enrolled in the Medicaid program, the contractor didn’t verify all professional credentials during the Medicaid provider enrollment reverification process, and the contractor wasn’t required to verify provider/owner.

Wood also spoke of the North Carolina Department of Transportation Cash Spending Plan audit report, which was released in May 2020 and can be found at https://www.auditor.nc.gov/EPSWeb/reports/performance/PER-2020-4200.pdf.

Locklear said he found it interesting that the department could overspend by the hundreds of millions of dollars that the auditor spoke about. He doesn’t understand how that can happen, Locklear said.

A key finding of the audit was that NCDOT had planned to spend about $5.94 billion during fiscal year 2019, but exceeded that amount by $742 million.

The audit found the department exceeded its Spending Plan because the:

— Spending Plan was not based on cost estimates of the specific projects and operations the NCDOT scheduled for the fiscal year;

— Chief Engineer’s Office did not monitor or enforce highway division compliance with the Spending Plan;

Wood believed it was important to speak about the NCDOT’s Spending Plan in light of the fact that the report sparked legislation that became law July 6, 2020, without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.

The law, which grew from House Bill 77, addresses concerns raised by Wood to increase taxpayer accountability at NCDOT with stronger transparency measures, firm management oversight, and a restructured board with legislative appointees. It also directs annual NCDOT audits by the state auditor.

State House Transportation Committee Co-Chair John Torbett, R-Gaston, was the legislation’s primary sponsor.

“This comprehensive bill addresses needed structural reforms at NCDOT while continuing to deliver transportation projects across our state. The people of North Carolina deserve no less,” Torbett said after HB 77 received House approval.

For Bo Biggs, local businessman and Lumberton Rotary Club treasurer, hearing Wood speak was hearing from a friend.

“I’ve known her for some time,” Biggs said. “She’s a fellow CPA.”

And Biggs had nothing but praise for the state auditor.

“She’s been doing a wonderful job with the resources available to her,” Biggs said. “She’s doing a great job making sure tax dollars are spent wisely.”

Wood is a certified public accountant who was first elected state auditor in 2008, becoming the first woman to hold that post in North Carolina. She has nearly 30 years of auditing experience, having worked in the Auditor’s Office for nearly 10 years before her election in 2008 and in the State Treasurer’s Office. Before that, she worked 10 years for several companies in the private sector.

Wood can be followed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NCStateAuditor. Residents interested in what’s happening in their counties can go to https://www.auditor.nc.gov/pub42/NCChart.aspx.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]