Red Springs commissioners vote to accept bid so project to repair sewer lines can move forward

REED SPRINGS — Commissioners here approved on Tuesday a bid that will help the town move forward with needed sewer repairs.

The Board of Commissioners approved during a virtual meeting a $1,158,837.50 bid by KRG Utility Incorporated to repair sewer lines in its project funded by a Community Development Block Grant that totals close to $2 million. Commissioner Caroline Sumpter did not take part in the meeting.

The engineer estimate initially was $1,356,825, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

“It (the lower bid) will allow us to do more roads than what we originally bid,” Ashburn said.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to expand their technology by buying about nine iPads for use by the the commissioners, mayor, clerk and finance director.

Each iPad Pro device, with built-in hot spots and 256 gigabytes of storage, costs about $949, Ashburn said. The devices will allow commissioners to attend virtual meetings, events and will cut down on printing documents for each Board of Commissioners meeting. The hot spots would also include an annual fee of about $3,500.

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 for devices without hot spots, which would cost less. The price was not available during Tuesday’s meeting. The approved motion allowed for commissioners to revisit the decision to include hot spots or built-in WiFi in the devices later.

“My concern is the recurring price,” Commissioner Murray McKeithan said.

Ashburn said he would look into the prices of devices without the hot spots. The devices will be bought using unused funds in the legislative budget, which usually pays for travel to events or conferences.

The decision to buy the devices was denied in a 4-3 vote in September, with Mayor Ed Henderson casting the tie-breaking vote, joining Commissioners Caroline Sumpter, Murray McKeithan and Neal Lea’Kes in opposition. The cost and lack of information at the time were deciding factors in the vote.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved giving a $75 raise to its three ABC Board members, giving the chairman a monthly salary of $150 and board members $125 each month.

The board members are paid with revenue generated by the town’s ABC store, Henderson said.

“We actually make money from the ABC store. We don’t spend anything at it,” the town manager said.

“They have doubled their revenue over a year ago,” Ashburn added.

McKeithan said that, in his experience, $125 is a standard rate for boards like the ABC Board.

The commissioners also voted to allow the Red Springs Police Department to buy two Dodge Durangos with $84,000 that is its share of money taken during drug seizures. The department plans to sell two of its Dodge Chargers, with hopes to get about $5,000 each for the vehicles.

Ashburn said he and Chief of Police Brent Adkins hope the department can continue purchasing new vehicles each year. Ashburn also said he hopes the drug seizure money will allow the department to rid the town of drug activity and become a resource for vehicle purchases in the future.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners voted to take over the expenses and operations of McMillan Memorial Library. The vote came after it was learned the town owns the library and not the library board. The town will save the $4,400 it gave the board to insure the building, clean it and pay bills last year. It can pay for utilities and insurance for a cheaper rate, Ashburn said.

However, the town will pay the county $8,000 as requested for its part in the library’s functioning, he said. Last year Red Springs paid $7,620 to the county.

Board of Commissioners members also voted to allow the town manager to begin planning for events like the town’s July Fourth celebration and other festivities, with the stipulation that events can be canceled if COVID-19 infections warrant or Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines put a stop to them.

In other matters, commissioners approved a one-year audit contract with S.Preston Douglas & Associates.

Also approved Tuesday was updating the town flood drainage prevention ordinance to satisfy state law requirements.

Commissioner Duron Burney asked the town manager to consider placing anti-littering signs throughout town, stating that trash continues to be strewn along roadsides, despite cleanup efforts. He also asked for the town to address residents who are placing paper and cardboard by the roadside instead of in their trash cans.

“We got to make an attempt,” Burney said of cleaning up the town.

Burney also shared a message encouraging town residents not to litter.

“I challenge you to let’s not do that, let’s do better,” he said.

He also asked the police chief to help move an “eyesore” in the form of a white van that has been parked behind the department for years. The van appears to have a flat tire, Burney said.

Commissioner McKeithan said children ages 3 to 12 are still needed to form a baseball recreation team. The lack of participation has left the season stalling, and could cause a delay. McKeithan will join Athletic Programs Superintendent Donnell Ferguson to help jump-start the season and rally more involvement.

“We need something for our children to do,” McKeithan said.

The town Recreation Department’s baseball league is a “constructive” use of time that the commissioner said children need.

Ashburn said the Robeson County Church and Community Center will host a food giveaway at the farmer’s market Thursday at 2 p.m., if weather permits.

Chief Adkins said a Stop the Violence event will take place Saturday, with efforts by local pastors to encourage the decrease of violence in Red Springs. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Samuel Williams Park on Eighth Avenue.

The next commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for May 4.

