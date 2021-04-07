Portion of I-95 South closes for emergency repairs

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Emergency repairs to Interstate 95 South near exit 10 are expected to be completed by Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT closed the southbound lanes where the interstate crosses Boyce Road on Wednesday so repairs can be made where a void formed beneath the roadway. The issue was discovered during a routine bridge inspection.

“Specifically, the void is underneath a section of asphalt roadway that is connected to the concrete deck spanning Boyce Road,” an NCDOT statement reads in part.

The cause of the void had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.

As work continues, southbound traffic is being detoured at exit 10 to U.S. 301 and back onto the interstate at exit 7. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to be cautious near the work zone.

“NCDOT crews will be working 24-7 in rotating shifts to complete the repairs, which will consist of adding reinforced steel sheeting and backfill of rock and dirt, and then repaving the roadway,” the NCDOT statement reads in part.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.