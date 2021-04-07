Crime report

April 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Charles Strickland reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in at a location on Hound Dog Circle in Rowland. His estimated losses were $450.

Dara Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm on Legend Drive in Lumberton. Locklear reported losses totalling $900.