Robeson County Community Foundation Board of Advisors seeks grant applications from nonprofits

April 7, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Grant applications from nonprofits that serve needs in the local community are being accepted by the Robeson County Community Foundation Board of Advisors.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Robeson County and will be awarded from the community grant-making fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,500.

Applications were made available beginning April 2. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon May 4.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Robeson County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

“We are honored to offer grants to the wonderful nonprofits serving our local community,” said Tim Little, board president. “We know our community is stronger because of these organizations and we’re grateful to support them.”

For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at [email protected] or 910-202-6727, or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.