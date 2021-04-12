Art, more on display

April 12, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Jim Tripp | Community Art Guild

A table featuring pottery by Fairmont artist Mark McGirt was just one of 25 vendors at the inaugural Arts in the Garden event held Saturday by the Robeson County Community Art Guild. The event yielded more than 300 spectators seeking handmade art; live performances by Purple Door Productions, Fayetteville’s Champ St. Amanda, Allen Hayes, and Betty fisher; and fellowship among the Elm Street community. Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis and City Council members John Caroll and Owen Thomas delivered a check for $700 to go toward the new Community Art Guild facility, located at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton.