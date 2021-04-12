Art, more on display

April 12, 2021
RED SPRINGS — The grand opening ceremony for an 8,500-square-foot educational and business hub was held Saturday with about 50 people who came to explore its offerings.
Access Pointe, located at 117 S. Main St., houses a small-business incubator on the first floor and the C.E.N.T.E.R. (Creating Educating Nurturing Training Empowering and Realizing) upstairs. C.E.N.T.E.R. is a youth facility that houses a creative room, among other classrooms, where students can learn and grow, said Timothy Peterkin, a local attorney and Red Springs native, who partnered with town resident Steven Sinclair to open the center.
“It was really exciting for other people to finally get to see what we’ve been working on,” the attorney said.
The C.E.N.T.E.R. is open but will not be fully operational until June 1, Sinclair said.
Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter called the C.E.N.T.E.R. a “one-stop-shop for resources” and an addition that will help revitalize the downtown area.
“It’s kind of bringing that hometown feel back,” the commissioner said.
“I was impressed,” Mayor Ed Henderson said. “It looks great.”
The C.E.N.T.E.R. will partner with Red Springs High School’s summer camp this year, Peterkin said.
On the first floor of Access Pointe is a conference room and seven office spaces that can be rented by local businesses, Peterkin said. The lobby area also can be rented for special events, like birthday parties or seminars.
About nine months ago, the hub was merely an idea for both Red Springs natives.
As Sinclair was walking through town he noticed the for sale sign on what once was a flea market.
“That kind of triggered in my mind, ‘now is the time to do it,’” Sinclair said.
Peterkin also saw the opportunity to expand services like his nonprofit mentoring program named Legal People, which helps Red Springs Middle School students set goals and achieve them. The mentoring program and the attorney’s experiences with people who want to know more about starting and expanding businesses piqued his interest in the operation.
The Legal People nonprofit will run the youth center portion, Sinclair said.
The last six months have consisted of renovating the former flea market to meet the needs of its new purpose, Peterkin said. The attorney has a local law office but is working out of town. He has plans to relocate soon.
The building was home to the Youth Opportunity Center about 20 years ago. The center was one of four locations in other towns, like Fairmont, funded by the a U.S. Department of Labor grant managed by the Lumber River Council of Governments.
Sinclair, the English Curriculum supervisor at the Public Schools of Robeson County, recalls the mentoring and opportunities the Youth Opportunity Center gave him in high school. And when it closed, it left a void in the community, he said.
“I’ve seen the impact that it can have,” Sinclair said.
And he and Peterkin are ready to provide opportunities like academic tutoring, mentoring, job training and skill development programs to local school children and teenagers “to prepare them to be productive citizens.”
The next step is raising money and applying for grants to help cover expenses, Sinclair said. He is unsure of how many people Access Pointe will employ.
But the most important part of the operation for the two men is “the impact that we can make on our community and that we can make on our future generations,” Sinclair said.
Peterkin has heard numerous stories about the former Youth Opportunity Center and its impact on people 20 years later, and is sure the new one will have a similar effect on people in 20 more years, he said.
He hopes the C.E.N.T.E.R. will inspire youth and set them on the right path.
“Someone’s going to avoid getting a criminal conviction because they had a safe place to go,” Peterkin said.
He is also excited to help local businesses network, grow and develop by hosting free workshops and seminars in the incubator, including the April 23 workshop on the subject of synergy in the workplace.
“It’s just designed to give them (business owners) resources and tools,” Peterkin said.
“We are about encouraging growth in our community, and that’s how you get to grow, you learn,” he added.
For more information about C.E.N.T.E.R., visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Center-Red-Springs.