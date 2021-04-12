Rowland Board of Commissioners and Lumbee Tribal Council meet this week

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two governing boards are to meet this week.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners are to meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will held via Zoom and livestreamed on the tribe’s webpage at www.lumbeetribe.com. Click “Live Stream” to watch the current meeting.

