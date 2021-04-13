Indian Education Program schedules virtual public hearing on Title VI for Monday

April 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Indian Education Program has scheduled a virtual public hearing on Title VI for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The public is invited to review the Title VI program and make suggestions on an upcoming grant.

Individuals can access the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92672590534?pwd=MXlwQXBMbFN5L0t1RGtjcHlHNjRjUT09. The Meeting ID is 926-7259-0534 and the passcode is 729419.