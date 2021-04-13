May 7 is the date for the Fairmont High Spring Blood Drive

April 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont High Spring Blood Drive has been scheduled for May 7.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school, which is located at 5419 Old Stage Road in Fairmont. The National Beta Club and National Honor Society will sponsor the blood drive in conjunction with The Blood Connection.

Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment before the event at https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/158199. The Sponsor Code to access the drive is 1523.

All donors will receive a $20 gift card.