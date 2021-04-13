Dixie Drive-In reopens and customers by the carloads fill the culinary icon’s parking lot

Dixie Drive-In worker Jason Seate, left, gives customer Rocky Sampson, 38, his meal and change Tuesday on the first day of the restaurant’s reopening. The Lumberton business was closed in January so damage caused when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant could be repaired. Jones Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Cars filled the gravel parking lot of the Dixie Drive-In on Tuesday as the business welcomed customers back for the first time since a January crash that left a hole in the side of the restaurant.

The drive-in, located at 1920 E. Fifth St., reopened at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continued to be “slammed” with customers into the afternoon, said Tyler Holmes, a restaurant car hop.

The lot still was full of vehicles about 2:30 p.m.

Owner Tony Stevens said renovations to the interior and exterior cost about $50,000. Repair work began about two weeks after a vehicle crashed into the building on Jan. 4.

Stevens’ family has been operating the restaurant, which has become a local culinary icon, since 1963. Before that, his parents operated a local restaurant called the Brown Derby in 1958.

The crash happened after shots were fired at the convenience store across the street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. “Two occupants” of a red passenger car fired toward a black sport utility vehicle, according to the police department. The SUV sped out of the parking lot and across the street, where it crashed into the building.

The occupant, or occupants, of the SUV fled the scene on foot, and no one was in the building at the time of the crash, according to the LPD. No arrests have been made, but a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a person of interest in the case.

Stevens could be seen Tuesday afternoon standing by the grill and scrambling to fill orders. Customers faced waits as long as one hour to receive food like a signature What-A-Burger and breaded french fries.

“It’s worth the wait,” said William Jones, a Bladenboro resident.

The 68-year-old said when he heard the business was reopening, he had to stop by and show support.

“They have the best fries in Robeson County,” he said.

He has been eating at the restaurant since the early 1970s, Jones said.

Sisters Redonna, 57, and Vivian Carter, 73, stopped by to get lunch and take a trip back in time.

Vivian recalls walking to the restaurant as a teenager from her childhood home near Hyde Park Baptist Church to get a strawberry milkshake, which is no longer served at Dixie Drive-In.

“It carries you back to the good old days, you know?” Redonna Carter said.

The sisters had been waiting for the restaurant to reopen and were excited to see it in operation again, she said.

Rocky Sampson, 38, stopped in for cheeseburgers on Tuesday. Sampson recalled how he once rode his bike to the drive-in when he lived on Warwick Mill Road, about a mile away from the restaurant.

“Around 20-plus-years later, I’m still getting burgers,” he said with a laugh.

Stevens said he is thankful for all of the support, but asks customers to “be patient” as he trains new staff members and the business gets back to normal.

Dixie Drive-In is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

