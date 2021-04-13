Robeson County Democratic Party elects officers; pick Karen Nance to be chair

Nance Heath Bell Richardson Lopez Franco Hoffer

LUMBERTON — Karen Nance has been elected chair of the Robeson County Democratic Party Executive Committee.

Nance was among a slate of committee officers elected April 10 during a hybrid convention that took place online and in the Robeson County Courthouse parking lot, where steps were taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Nance was born and raised in Lumberton. The small-business owner has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in service agency counseling, both from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Nance, who has been married to Jim Nance since 2003, has been outspoken about women’s issues since she was a young girl.

“If there is one characteristic that she possess that stands above others, it is her determination and perseverance to conquer. She doesn’t comprehend the word CAN’T, and firmly believes that this resiliency has aided her in facing her physical disability with courage and finesse. She hopes to provide this Democratic Party the leadership and organization it needs to reflect the greatness that we have in this Community,” a party news release reads in part.

Tim Heath was elected first vice chair.

The Winston-Salem native is a 1972 graduate of Seventy First High School who attended Fayetteville State University on a football scholarship. He entered the teaching and coaching profession after graduating from college in 1976. Nance is married to Eva Patterson Heath and together they have three daughters, one son, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“With over 40 years of serving youth and families in schools and in the community, he has had the opportunity to hold leadership positions and impact people from all walks of life. Being recognized as a strong leader at an early age and holding many different roles in his adult life and contributing to making a positive influence in society, he has received numerous awards and positions of authority,” the news release reads in part.

Brian Bell was elected second vice chair.

Bell is a lifelong resident of Robeson County and has spent his career in public service. He currently serves in a upper management position for a major nonprofit in their N.C. regional office, where he works helping implement various local, state, and federal programs that assist people with disabilities in employment services.

Bell received his undergraduate degree in political science from UNCP and his master’s degree in public affairs from the Harry Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Bell is married to Leslie. They have one daughter, Adeline.

“Brian is passionate about helping those less fortunate and ensuring we have a democracy that is equitable and fair to the benefit of all people,” the party release reads in part.

MaryJane Richardson was elected third vice chair.

Richardson was born and raised in Lumberton. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State, and Campbell University School of Law. After obtaining her law license, she began her legal career as an assistant district attorney in Hoke County in 2016 and later became an assistant district attorney in Robeson County in 2017, where she is currently employed.

Richardson was elected to the Robeson County Democratic Party’s executive board in 2019 as the third vice chair.

“She appreciates the County’s support in selecting her for that position and all the encouragement and kind words she has received while serving as third vice chair,” the release reads in part.

Sandra Lopez Franco was elected fourth vice chair.

Franco is a native from Manizales, Colombia. She graduated with a BA in modern languages, Spanish, English, and French. She has been married since the age of 19 and has two children, Christian and Alejandro. She taught English as a Foreign Language for 12 years in her country and relocated for professional reasons to the United States in 2008 and has been teaching English as a Second Language since then. More recently, she was appointed as the EL program lead teacher at the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“She identifies as a Democrat in this country and believes that opportunities are given to all and people can achieve their dreams if provided with enough resources. She believes in family, social values and honesty; hard work and community organizations are her driving forces,” the release reads in part.

Dalton Hoffer was elected secretary.

Hoffer was raised in Sneads Ferry, but has called Pembroke home for the past seven years. He graduated from UNCP with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications in 2013.

He then served as an AmeriCorps VISTA service member in 2013-2014, where he developed a mentoring program at the Pembroke Housing Authority connecting at-risk youth with UNCP college students. Hoffer then served as the assistant director for Student Engagement in the Office for Community & Civic Engagement at UNCP. Hoffer has since has graduated with his master’s in higher educational leadership from UNC-Wilmington and now serves as the assistant director for Transition Programs in the Office for New Student Programs at UNCP.

“He is truly passionate about creating positive change in our community and strives for inclusive excellence to ensure their is equitable resources and opportunities for growth for all citizens,” the release reads in party.

Clementine Thompson McCormick was elected treasurer, a post she has held for two years.

McCormick, from McDonald community in the Thompson township of Robeson County. She is a graduate of Hilly Branch High School, now Robeson County Career Center at Hilly Branch, and the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University in Greensboro. She attended UNC-Greensboro and UNCP for additional certifications.

McCormick retired from teaching after working 31 years for the school systems in Robeson County. She is a member of the board of directors and administrative director of Lumberton Christian Care Center, where she has worked and volunteered there for more than 20 years. She attends Mount Olive United Methodist Church.