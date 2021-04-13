Lumberton man faces charges after arrest made in relation to break-in

April 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Olivia</p>

Olivia

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Lumberton man has been arrested in connection with a Monday break-in at Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Roger Joel Olivia Jr., also known as “Chico,” of 3525 E. Elizabethtown Road, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny of a firearm, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers responded about 11:34 p.m. Monday to a report of a break-in at a home in the mobile home park, according to the police department. Officers discovered the door had been pried open, and were told by the homeowner that two firearms were missing.

“The homeowner reported to officers that someone known as ‘Chico’ had reportedly been breaking into homes in the mobile home park, and someone told the homeowner that ‘Chico’ and a younger male had been seen at the residence,” according to the police department.

The homeowner called police “shortly after” officers left to report seeing Chico leave the mobile home park in a blue minivan. Officers located and stopped the vehicle. After a search, they found one of the two stolen firearms and arrested Chico.