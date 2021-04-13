Rowland Board of Commissioners declare in-town events can resume

Related Articles

ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here gave residents, churches and planning committees the green light Tuesday to resume holding communal activities and events inside town limits.

The decision was prompted after Mayor Pro Tem Jean Love, who presided of over Tuesday’s Board meeting in the absence of the mayor, asked why neighboring towns had begun holding events but not Rowland.

“Pembroke, Lumberton, Maxton are doing something, and we aren’t doing anything,” Love said.

Commissioner Paul Hunt asked the town attorney if that is the responsibility of the commissioners.

“I think it’s up to the Board to announce we’re allowing those things,” he said.

“To the extent that it’s allowed by the governor, we want to encourage people to engage in communal activities,” Attorney Rob Price said.

No vote was needed for the action.

Also Tuesday, three women who have contributed to the betterment of the Town of Rowland were recognized for their acts of service.

Love nominated Casandra Campbell, Betty Hunt and Joyce Franklin for the recognition during the March meeting in honor of Women’s History Month. The commissioners unanimously approved the nominees.

Hunt was presented her resolution of appreciation during Tuesday’s meeting. Campbell and Franklin were presented their resolutions before Tuesday’s meeting.

“You remember the community and the community remembers you,” Love said to Hunt. “You’re special and we love you.”

Hunt served as Rowland’s first female mayor from 2007 to 2015. According to the resolution presented to her, Hunt played a role in the town receiving its first Community Development Block Grant and shepherded the town through the Federal Emergency Management Agency project regarding the town’s ball park.

“She assisted on many improvements throughout Town Hall and throughout the community,” the resolution reads in part.

Hunt is an active member in the Rowland Historic Society, was active with the town’s Chamber of Commerce and served on the Lumbee Guaranty Bank board of directors.

Although born in Hamer, South Carolina, Hunt is considered a “lifetime” resident of Rowland. She and her husband, current Rowland Commissioner Paul Hunt, have five children and 18 grandchildren

Campbell is the first woman to be appointed executive director of the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition. There, she has been instrumental in “guiding citizens through two natural disasters of Hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” according to her resolution. She continues to volunteer with the American Red Cross and is an Early Response Team member for the United Methodist Community on Relief.

“She has maintained a presence throughout the area providing help, aid to the hungry and care to the needy,” the resolution reads in part.

Campbell, an ordained minister, is a single mother caring for three children: two boys and a girl.

In the resolution presented to Franklin, she is described as being a “dedicated and hardworking citizen for many years throughout the Rowland community.”

She is a graduate of Southside High School and remains a “strong” supporter of the Southside Alumni Association. After a hiatus, she returned to Rowland in the 1990s and became active in the Carolina Youth Association, the Rowland Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the Twenty Strong Men and Women Association of Rowland, and Christian Fellowship Ministries of Rowland. She and her husband of 62 years have two sons and a daughter.

In other town business, the commissioners approved a lease agreement allowing the Home Health Family Practice to operate in the town-owned building beside Town Hall.

The agreement calls for the tenant to pay $600-a-month in rent for two years and $700 a month during the third year. The rent is to rise $50 a year each year thereafter.

Commissioners also were formally introduced to the newest member of the Rowland Police Department. Officer Michael Jacobs joined the force in January.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.