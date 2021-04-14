School has literacy drive-in

Peterson Elementary School staff help direct traffic Tuesday during the Schoolwide Reading Kickoff Event. Staff members also helped deliver food, catered by the Patterson’s Steak & Grill food truck, to the vehicles of parents and students at the event.

RED SPRINGS — More than 200 people came to an elementary school here to take part in a drive-in reading event.

Peterson Elementary School played host Tuesday evening to its third annual Schoolwide Reading Kickoff Event, which looked radically different from past events because of COVID-19 protocols. Instead of gathering in the gymnasium for the reading celebration, students and parents arrived in vehicles and parked on the school’s lawn, according to School Principal Melinda Sellers.

During the event, which started about 5:30 p.m., school staff and Red Springs High School JROTC members assisted parents and students by parking them and encouraging parents to stay in their vehicles. Staff members also took food, catered by the Patterson’s Steak & Grill food truck, to the vehicles.

At the kickoff event, Sellers read excerpts from “Keena Ford and the Second Grade Mix-Up,” which is the book assigned to every student in the school.

“We started the event a couple of years ago as a way to get parent involvement and getting our children to read,” she said.

Students are encouraged to read about 14 pages a night with their parents for eight nights, and are given trivia questions at school to test their memory of what they read, the principal said. The fiction novel follows the experiences of a second-grade student and is written from her perspective in humorous journal entries.

“It’s just a fun way of keeping their attention with the book,” Sellers said of the trivia questions.

Children could be seen Tuesday peeking out of sunroofs and lounging on the hoods of vehicles during the reading. While some stood by or sat in their vehicles as Sellers read to them, her voice resonating from an amplifier and reaching them through their vehicles’ radios via an FM transmitter.

“It was great just to see the kids’ expressions,” said Rebecca Chavis-Nolley, who teaches physical education at the school.

Sellers said watching the children read along with her was “magical.”

Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson; Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability; and PSRC Board of Education member Terry Locklear also attended the event.

Robert Locklear praised the school for its innovative efforts to keep students engaged in literacy.

“The family engagement literacy drive-in was well attended and informative for parents and students. Congratulations to Peterson Elementary for hosting such an engaging event while also adhering to CDC guidelines and protocols,” he said in a statement.

Sellers said she and her staff were grateful for the support and presence of PSRC administration and school board members at the Tuesday event.

And though the drive-in is the first of its kind at the school, it will not be the last, Sellers said.

“I think doing the outside event was a lot of fun for people,” the principal said. “I can see us doing more outside events like this.”

