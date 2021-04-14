LUMBERTON — A 58-year-old Shannon man riding a moped died Monday in a crash with a van on Shannon Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 4:32 p.m., Sgt. M.V. Strickland said. The crash occurred about 4.7 miles southwest of Shannon.

James Ledger Locklear died after he attempted to turn his 2017 moped left onto Jacquelyn Avenue from Shannon Road and was struck by an oncoming 2007 Honda van operated by 39-year-old Lumberton resident Sabino Dicente De Leon Castanon, who was traveling north on Shannon Road, Strickland said.

Locklear was thrown from the moped and came to rest on the roadway. Castanon pulled over after the impact.

Locklear was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said. Castanon was not injured in the crash.

The estimated speed of the van was 45 mph and moped’s was 35 mph, Strickland said. The speed limit for that section of road is 55 mph.

It is unknown if Locklear was impaired at the time of the accident, but the results of a toxicology report are pending, the sergeant said. Castanon was not suspected of being impaired, and showed no signs of impairment at the scene.

Castanon was charged only with driving without a license, Strickland said Wednesday.