UNCP School of Education accepting applications for recruiting event

April 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Applications are now being accepted from current high school juniors and seniors who want to participate in a virtual teacher recruitment event.

Friday is the deadline to apply and register for Future Teachers of North Carolina, which is scheduled for June 7-10. The hosts of the event, titled Walk Towards Your Purpose: Becoming a Teacher of Color, will be The University of North Carolina at Pembroke School of Education and UNC Wilmington.

“Current and rising high school juniors and seniors are invited to attend this free event to celebrate the teaching profession and learn how to become a North Carolina teacher,” a UNCP statement reads in part.

Participants will receive giveaways from both institutions. Participants are not required to apply to or enroll in either institution to attend. To register, visit https://uncw.edu/ed/ftnc/index.html

The event will feature small group sessions led by faculty focused on various topics, including pedagogy, child development, successful teaching strategies, classroom management practices and effective lesson planning, according to UNCP. Attendees will engage in role-play, discussion, simulated student teaching activities and participate in active presentations from guest speakers.