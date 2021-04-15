Church of the week

April 15, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

McCormick Chapel AME

— Address: 215 Main St., Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Dr. Judy Johnson

— Phone: 910-887-2171

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 9:45-10:45 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 6-7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: African Methodist Episcopal Church

— Congregation: 60

— Established: 1956

— Favorite scripture: Psalms 121:1-2

“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.”