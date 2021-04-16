Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Farmell Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; and Kristy Swan, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Vedoe Lesane, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Patty Garcia, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; and Zakariya Alsaidi, N.C. 71 North, Maxton.

Andrew Warnock reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery that occurred on Rennert Road in Shannon.

Barry Hunt reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his vehicle tags from a location on Grantham Loop Road in Rowland.

Neil Batton reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Williamson Road in Fairmont.

Vernon Strickland reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault on a state officer that occurred on Jonathon Street in Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Adam Jones, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; and Triston Goins, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ronald Carr, Rachel Street, Lumberton; Edgardo Burgos, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Spencer Roberson, South Main Street, Red Springs; and Lloyd Locklear, Lois Ann Drive, Maxton.

Zebulon Reaves, of Linwood Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Alice Morgan, of Elijah Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that the House of Quality, located at 1618 1/2 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, was the victim of fraud and felony larceny.

Edward Good, of Lovette Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that Luz Elena Vegara, of McDonald Avenue in Hamlet, was the victim of theft of vehicle parts. The parts were stolen while Vegara’s vehicle was parked at VR Body Shop located at 1812 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.