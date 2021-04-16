Three local governing bodies, PSRC school board to meet next week

April 16, 2021
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards and the Public Schools of Robeson County School Board of Education are scheduled to meet next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will convene 6 p.m. Monday in the board’s meeting room on the first floor of the county administration building.

Among items to be discussed during the meeting are various public hearings including a rezoning request of 12 parcels of land in Back Swamp to allow for industrial development. County commissioners also will hear presentations from James Burney of Prospect Beta Club and Kristina Cummings, assistant director of Robeson County Solid Waste.

The Maxton Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Maxton Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow board members to consult with Finance Director Myra Tyndall on the Town Pay Classification Job Study. A regular Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Fairmont Board of Commissioners also is scheduled to meet Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. Members of the public can attend the meeting or watch a livestream on the town’s Facebook page.

Among items to be discussed are presentations from Jackie Gaddy concerning a Fairmont High School senior banner; a youth center proposal from Willie Guinyard, of Believe to Achieve Mentoring; and a proposal to buy the youth center proposal for use as a boxing center.

The PSRC school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday and livestream the meeting for public viewing. The meeting can be accessed via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37vMDYy6MLg.

The agenda will include teacher data analytics, accountability update and testing calendar, the fire at R.B. Dean Elementary School, 2021-2022 PSRC School Calendar and policy update – section 3000.

Open Session Public Comments should be submitted by noon Tuesday through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform.