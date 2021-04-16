UNC Health Southeastern announces availability of COVID-19 vaccination at clinic

April 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Individuals interested in receiving first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations may walk in or schedule at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

The clinic is located at 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton. The vaccine is free to patients.

Everyone age 16 and older is now eligible to receive the vaccine. The only restrictions related to vaccine administration include those related to children and approved vaccine use. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals ages 16 and older, and Moderna is approved for people age 18 and older. Anyone ages 16-17 who would like to receive the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-in vaccinations will be offered as long as daily allocation supplies last, according to UNC Health Southeastern. To schedule an appointment, eligible individuals may visit srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated.” Individuals who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling their appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed because of scheduling issues or other factors that may arise, those who registered as a guest should email [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.