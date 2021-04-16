Accident on I-95 leaves woman injured

April 16, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being involved in a wreck on Interstate 95 Friday morning.

The wreck occurred between 6:40 a.m. and 7 a.m. in a northbound lane near exit 22, Lumberton police Capt. James Atkinson said.

Traffic had come to a stop because of another wreck that had occurred farther down the interstate, Atkinson said. A woman driving a passenger car collided with the rear of a tractor trailer, which was transporting a trackhoe.

The driver of the passenger car, whose name was not released, was flown to an undisclosed hospital, he said. The truck driver was not injured in the wreck.

No charges were filed in the case as of Friday afternoon.

“The officer is still investigating it,” he said.

Lumberton police Traffic Division officers assisted in the investigation.

The wreck reports were not available as of deadline Friday and more information could not be obtained.