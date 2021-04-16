Number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County ease downward

LUMBERTON — After rising this past week, new cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County stabilized over the next seven days.
The Robeson County Health Department reported 120 new cases between April 10 and Friday. This is 17.1 cases per day, down slightly from the 18.1 cases per day reported April 1-9.
There have been 16,332 total cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.
One virus-related death was reported in the county between April 10 and Friday. This brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 228.
Robeson County’s testing positivity rate is 4.2%, remaining below the goal of 5%.
Health Department Director Bill Smith said the vaccination program has “leveled the playing field” regarding how many older individuals are becoming seriously ill because of the virus.
“There are more people under 65 being hospitalized than there are over 65,” Smith said. “This has to do with the younger people not having high levels of vaccination.”
As of Friday there have been 24,683 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County and 19,008 second doses, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.
“There have been 24,000 Robeson County residents receive one dose of vaccination out of a population of a little over 100,000,” Smith said Wednesday. “While there have been concerns about the J&J vaccine, much of the evidence centers on six cases out of the 7 million administered in the U.S. Nevertheless, Moderna and Pfizer are available in the county and everyone is eligible to be vaccinated.”
In the state’s latest County Alert System update, Robeson County remained categorized as light yellow, for moderate impact. Of Robeson’s neighboring counties, most are seeing a more severe impact. Bladen County is also categorized as light yellow, with Cumberland and Columbus counties categorized as yellow, for significant impact, and Scotland and Hoke counties categorized as orange, for substantial impact.
Statewide, only Edgecombe County is categorized as red, for critical impact, with 20 orange, 48 yellow, 30 light yellow and one green (Lenoir).
UNC Health Southeastern reported 10 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of 11 a.m. Friday, up from five on April 9. There are no additional potential positives under investigation and, for the first time since at least this past summer, no employees are quarantined because of potential exposure to the virus.
UNC Health Southeastern reported it has administered 11,450 first doses and 10,295 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported five active cases among its student body, one case among faculty and staff, and one among subcontractors as of late Friday. Those seven cases were reported this past week and brought the semester totals to 46 among students, 24 among faculty and staff, and seven among subcontractors. The latest case is the first among faculty and staff in eight weeks and the first among subcontractors in seven weeks.
Statewide, NCDHHS reported 14,287 new cases between April 10 and Friday, up from 13,247 cases April 3-9. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 943,603 cases.
There were 139 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina between April 10 and Friday, up from 112 April 3-9. There have been 12,387 virus-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
There were 1,064 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Friday, up from 977 on April 9.
There have been 2,868,108 first doses of the vaccine administered in North Carolina as of Friday and 2,119,050 second doses.
In other virus-related news, NCDHHS announced Thursday it is updating its vaccine data dashboard to align with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to provide additional information on residents who have received at least one vaccination dose.
The “people at least partially vaccinated” metric will be updated to “people vaccinated with at least one dose,” which includes any individual who has received at least the first of two doses in a two-dose series and those who have received a single-shot vaccine. The “percent of population at least partially vaccinated” metric will be updated to “percent of population vaccinated with at least one dose.”
Users will be able to view information about who has been vaccinated with at least one dose by county, race, ethnicity, gender and age group, and by week.
For more information and to view the NCDHHS vaccine data dashboard, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations.