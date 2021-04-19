LUMBERTON — A local business has been named a 2020 Elite Performer by UScellular.

Mister Wireless, located at 1727 N. Roberts Ave., received the designation for the sales and operational excellence it displayed throughout the year, according to the wireless carrier. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories. The Lumberton location is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for their 2020 performance.

As a 2020 Elite Performer, Mister Wireless will be recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, the business had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.

“Being named an Elite Performer takes a commitment to excellence, and we congratulate Mister Wireless for this achievement,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Eastern North Carolina. “This award shows their dedication to running their business successfully while supporting an excellent wireless experience for our customers.”

Mister Wireless is a family owned and operated UScellular authorized agent. They have served as an agent for UScellular for more than 15 years.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a UScellular Elite Performer for the third time,” said Lorie Blackwell, owner of Mister Wireless. “We pride ourselves on having friendly, helpful associates with the knowledge and customer service skills needed to provide you with the best customer experience in Lumberton.”

In addition to its company-owned retail locations, UScellular works with hundreds of agents across the country to help serve customers in both urban and rural areas. For more information about UScellular’s retail store locations, go to https://www.uscellular.com/store-locator.

In honor of Earth Day, UScellular encourages people to keep their old electronic devices out of landfills and is providing incentives to do so. Customers can get up to $500 when they trade in qualified smartphones online or in-store or easily recycle them at any UScellular location.

Environmental Protection Agency statistics show that for every million cell phones that are recycled, 35,2r74 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold, and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered. Recycling prevents these materials from ending up in local landfills and polluting local groundwater supplies. In 2020, 220,000 devices were recycled responsibly through UScellular’s Trade-In and Recycling programs, which can be found online at https://www.uscellular.com/deals/trade-in. As a result, 99,000 pounds of e-waste was diverted from landfills, and 280,500,000 gallons of water pollution was avoided.

“Mobile devices have become an integral tool in helping us simplify and enhance our lives, while also allowing us to take actionable steps to help our environment, Jeremy Taylor said. “Additionally, our associates make it safe and easy to recycle used devices from any carrier in an environmentally friendly and responsible way.”