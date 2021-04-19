County commissioners take action to limit what can be built at future industrial park

James Burney, who oversees the Prospect Elementary School Junior Beta Club, stands at the podium and is accompanied by students Monday night as he asks the Robeson County Board of Commissioners for funding to help some families to attend the National Beta Club Convention in Florida in June. Taylor Jones Locklear-Cummings Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Rezoning requests that designate land at Interstate 95 and U.S. 74 for industrial use only, further clearing the way for the development of an industrial park, were approved Monday by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

The industrial park will be paid for in part with a more than $3.7 million grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account.

The rezoning decision was made after commissioners heard a recommendation by the Robeson County Planning Board to add Section 3.21, the I-95/I-74 from C1 (Highway Commercial) to Industrial Park Overlay District (I-2 OD) to the Robeson County Zoning Ordinance.

Robeson Community Development Director Dixon Ivey Jr. said he has worked with city leaders and Robeson County Economic Development Director Channing Jones in zoning matters related to the industrial park, which is a joint project between the city and county.

They worked as a team to make changes to the industrial park area approved by county commissioners in 2005 “to help entice businesses” to come to Robeson County, Ivey said.

“We feel like that it would serve a better purpose if we zoned it as Heavy Industrial with the surrounding areas around it already being zoned that back in 2005,” he said.

The rezoning puts in place more restrictions on what can be built in the area.

Also approved was the request to rezone 12 parcels in Back Swamp from Residential Agricultural District to Heavy Industrial District with an Overlay District, which will restrict businesses like auto body repairs, and coal and wood yards from setting up in the area.

“Those types of things probably aren’t gonna entice businesses that are gonna be beneficial to the county,” Ivey said.

Jones spoke about the importance of rezoning the land for the industrial park.

“It’s been a great partnership between the city and the county in trying to develop this park. And ultimately the goal is to create one of the most premier industrial parks on the East Coast,” Jones said.

“And part of these Overlay Districts’ rezoning implications that you are considering tonight is to be able to protect that investment to create continuity of types of buildings and type of uses that will be out there. Currently it just doesn’t exist in our — in our zoning allowance,” Jones added.

Also on Monday, the commissioners set aside $1,750 for use by the Parent-Teacher Association at Prospect Elementary School to help pay for 12 to 15 families of students who can’t afford $800 for a four-night stay during the National Beta Club Convention in June.

James Burney, an eighth-grade teacher who oversees the Junior Beta Club, told commissioners that students competed in 16 events and placed in 12 during the virtual convention this past year. Burney described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and asked commissioners to join the club in fundraising.

“These are hard-working students, and they put forth their best every single time we do anything, whether it is community service, whether it is academic competitions, whether it is public speaking. No matter, anything I ask them to do, they do it and they do it well,” Burney said.

Commissioners also heard a passionate plea from Tammy Bell, a Rennert Community ambassador for the faith-based substance abuse prevention group Stop the Pain. Bell asked commissioners to consider hiring more sheriff’s deputies and paying them more.

Bell said on Dec. 27, her daughter-in-law called for help after Bell’s son needed medical assistance. Bell was too far away to retrieve her Narcan, and she arrived at the Rennert home, having come from Lumberton, before deputies did. She was angry, and then she learned the reason behind the more than 25 to 30 minutes it took for a deputy to arrive.

“The county is down 10 deputy positions,” Bell said.

There are also 12 detention officer vacancies in the Robeson County jail.

Bell said one son took a pay cut from working in law enforcement in St. Pauls to join the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She asked commissioners to speak with the sheriff about offering better pay incentives.

“What can help solve some of this is money,” she said.

Board of Commissioners Chair Faline Dial said the commissioners would consider her request, but no action was taken on the matter.

Robeson County Solid Waste Assistant Director Kristina Locklear-Cummings said the department has seen a renewed effort in the past two months by trash collection groups. She also said anti-littering signs are available for commissioners to place in their districts.

From Jan. 1 to April 19, 2019, 43.69 tons of roadside trash were brought in to the landfill, and 49.89 tons the next year, she said. During the same period this year, 94.8 tons were identified as roadside trash.

“That’s a substantial amount,” Locklear-Cummings said.

Factors like water, illegal dumping and people traveling the roadways and throwing out trash contributed to the increase in roadside trash, she said.

“It’s gonna be an ongoing battle,” she said.

“It’s just gonna take a mentality change,” Locklear-Cummings added.

She also said the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Litter Sweep began April 10 and ends Saturday.

In other matters, Commissioner Tom Taylor shared condolences to the family of Jessica Embry, who served as a former orchestra teacher at Lumberton Junior and Senior high schools. Embry died Sunday while helping rescue two children caught in a rip current at Kure Beach, according to news reports.

“We just need to remember that family in prayer,” he said.

Commissioners also approved amending Section 4.3 and Section 13.2 of the Robeson County Zoning Ordinance to require that retail and grocery stores be in a C1 (Highway Commercial) district rather than a R1 (Residential). To locate to a R1, the retail, convenience and grocery stores must show a need or be on a corner lot, said Dixon Ivey Jr., director of Community Development.

Also approved by commissioners was a special use permit request by Jerry Stewart West to place a mechanic and body shop on Raemon Road in Union. He will be allowed 38 cars on the property.

Commissioners also approved a special use permit for a family cemetery on McQueen Road in Philadelphus.

In a consent agenda, commissioners approved a one-year contract with Dr. Tyler Collins and Dr. Benjamin Collins to provide dental services to inmates in the Robeson County Detention Center at a rate of $200 per hour. Also approved was a one-year contract with Dr. Herman Chavis to provide physician supervision and medical services to Jail Health Service at an annual rate of $78,000. Latoya Campbell was also given a one-year contract to serve as a certified dental assistant at the jail at a rate of $30 an hour. All contracts are effective on May 1 through May 1, 2022.

Commissioner John Cummings was appointed to the Lumber River Workforce Development Board to serve until June 30, 2023.

