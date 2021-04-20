LUMBERTON — In an effort to encourage people to become volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children two N.C. Guardian ad Litem information sessions have been scheduled for next week.

An Invite More Voices information session is to take place at noon Monday and at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Each session will be broadcast via WebEx.

Guest speakers will be Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre and District Court Judge Brooke Clark. Participants will learn about the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program and how to become a voice for a child.

To register, go online to https://bit.ly/3rQuMx5.