GOP women give

April 20, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Lumberton Christian Care Center Director Clementine Thompson-McCormick recently was presented a $100 check and 50 toiletry bags, soap and hand sanitizer by the Robeson County Republican Women’s Club. Club founder Wendy Pridgen personally delivered the donated money and items. Courtesy photo

