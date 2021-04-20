Lumberton Fire Department Relief Fund board recognizes retiring battalion chief for years of service

April 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Lumberton Fire Department Relief Fund board of trustees Chairman Coble D. Wilson Jr. presents a challenge coin to retired Battalion Chief McGregor Strickland in recognition of his years of service to the board. Strickland served on the board as a duly appointed representative for the firefighters. The Firefighters’ Relief Fund was created to financially assist firefighters who experience loss while working for a fire department. Courtesy photo | Coble D. Wilson Jr.

Courtesy photo | Coble D. Wilson Jr.

