NIEA’s Southeast Region Conference spotlights NC

April 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The spotlight was on North Carolina Tuesday during a virtual Southeast Region Conference hosted by the National Indian Education Association.

Seventy people from as far away as Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi and Louisiana participated. The conference focused on NIEA membership and advocacy for American Indian Education. Among the topics discussed were teacher recruitment, higher education, school climate and school infrastructure.

The presenters were Robeson County residents Connie Locklear, NIEA first vice president, and Brenda Deese, NIEA at-large member. Locklear and Deese are members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Greetings were brought by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs, Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The NIEA is the national advocacy group for education for native students. It advances comprehensive culture-based educational opportunities for American Indians, Alaska natives and native Hawaiians.