Crime report

April 21, 2021 Robesonian

Catherine Batton reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Flat Rock Road in Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jordan Campbell, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Michael Clark, Chad Drive, Pembroke; and Evelyn Porter, Modest Road, Maxton.