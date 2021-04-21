Threat of bad weather forces Lumberton Food Truck Festival, Arts on Elm to move to Sunday

April 21, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Food Truck Festival and Arts on Elm scheduled for Saturday have been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

The new date for the events will be Sunday, at the same locations in downtown Lumberton. The Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Arts on Elm will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 100% chance of precipitation Saturday, with showers occurring throughout the day. The daytime high will be near 70.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more ideal weather for an outdoor event. The NWS is predicting clear skies throughout the day and temperatures rising slightly to a high near 74.

Named after historic Elm Street, the Arts Council established Arts on Elm to showcase the works of local artists and to promote the idea of buying and selling local, handmade goods. Sunday’s event will be held along Third and Water streets.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the Lumberton Food Truck Festival, which will bring 11 food trucks to the parking lot of Lumberton’s downtown plaza. In addition to the food, musical performances will take place on the plaza stage.