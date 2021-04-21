Animal shelter, Humane Society team up to find dog found with head in a jar a new home

Olive, also known as Pickle, is shown on April 10, the day of her rescue in Fairmont by Robeson County Animal Shelter Director Jason Allison. The dog will soon be on her way to a new home.
Courtesy photo | Jason Allison
Robeson County Humane Society Shelter Director Divinity Morgan stands Wednesday with Marley, a collie mix who is looking for a happy home. For more information about adoptable pets, call RCHS at 910-738-8282 or visit them at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Shown are four puppies available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. For more information about adoptable pets, call RCHS at 910-738-8282 or visit them at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
LUMBERTON — A dog found stuck in a pickle jar has a new lease on life after help from the Robeson County Animal Shelter and Robeson County Humane Society.
“Some of us call her Olive, and some of us call her Pickle,” said Jason Allison, director of the Robeson County Animal Shelter, who responds to Animal Control calls.
It all started on April 10 when Allison got a call from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office about a dog roaming Fairmont with a pickle jar stuck on its head, he said.
She was also found wearing a “really tight sweater” that was growing into her body, Allison said.
When Allison reached the dog, he found that the jar had a small hole in the bottom where rain water had seeped through.
“That dog could’ve drowned,” Allison said.
And with “surgical precision” he used hedge shears to remove the jar before Olive greeted him with excitement, he said.
“It was a great day,” he said. “It was a bittersweet day because I really wanted to take her home.”
Unfortunately for Allison, he has met his own personal quota of four dogs of his own.
The 4- to 5-month-old Labrador mix, known as “Olive,” or to Allison as “Pickle” was given a bath and held for 10 days at the shelter for observation before being taken to the Humane Society on Tuesday.
She has been preapproved for adoption on April 30, when she will travel to a new home in Dillon, South Carolina, said Divinity Morgan, director of the Humane Society’s shelter.
Morgan described Olive as talkative and playful, and “a bundle of joy.”
She also shared “a big thank-you” to Allison for choosing the Humane Society to find Olive a home.
“He felt that she deserved a second chance,” Morgan said.
And that second chance has been extended to others, like Marley, a collie mix, who came to the shelter last week. The dog was timid and scared, but has now learned to walk on a leash, Morgan said.
And he is among 24 dogs, including four puppies, and 26 cats, including five kittens, at the Humane Society that are in need of happy, healthy homes.
Morgan said working with the county’s Animal Shelter is rewarding in the process of rescuing animals.
“They really do care about what they’re doing,” she said.
“That’s just one instance that shows their compassion,” said Katherine Floyd, Robeson County’s Animal Cruelty investigator.
“He could’ve put that dog down,” she said. “But, he chose to save it.”
Robeson County continues to lead the state in euthanasias, according to the 2020 Public Animal Shelter Report by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
But partnerships between the shelter, Humane Society and other animal rescues continue to be pivotal in providing rescued animals with a better life, Allison said.
About six animal rescue organizations pull from the county animal shelter, and provide cats and dogs with a “larger network of people” and greater chance at landing a healthy home, he said.
“I think the Humane Society and the other animal rescues — I think they’re a tremendous asset to the county,” Allison said.
For more information about adoptable pets, call RCHS at 910-738-8282 or visit them at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]