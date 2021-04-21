City of Lumberton, NCDOT reach deal on I-95 widening project

LUMBERTON — The project to widen and elevate Interstate 95 through the City of Lumberton took one step closer to getting started Wednesday after City Council approved a municipal agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation Wednesday outlining certain elements of the project.

The agreement, approved during a special meeting, includes several “betterments” requested by the city to be included in the construction project. These include additional interstate lighting from Exit 13 to Exit 17; lighting, bridge renovations and a multi-use path at Exit 19 (Carthage Road); and embossed, painted concrete medallions on the interstate bridges throughout the city, Deputy City Manager Brandon Love said.

The city will be responsible for paying $1,076,736, including $800,000 for the lighting from Exit 13 to Exit 17, of which the Lumberton Visitors Bureau has committed to pay half; $143,176 for lighting at the Carthage Road interchange, with the city requesting the same acorn-top fixtures as the downtown area to be placed on the bridge, and teardrop-style lighting on the ramps; $35,000 for church-rail-style railing on the Carthage Road bridge, similar to the railings on the Second Street and Fifth Street bridges over the Lumber River; $50,957 for a multi-use path on Dawn Drive, expanding on the state’s plan for a short path, to connect from Mayfair Subdivision to French Park and North Roberts Avenue; and $47,600 for the concrete medallions, though Love expects those could ultimately cost less.

The I-95 project will be bid on around the end of June, with the contract awarded in July. The winning bidder will have about one year for design work before starting construction about the late summer of 2022.

According to the agreement, the city will begin payments for its part in the project one year after the start of construction, so likely in mid-2023. They will have three years from that time to make full payment.

Also on Wednesday, City Manager Wayne Horne gave an update on the planned floodgate along I-95, saying a contract is currently “in the works” for that project. The floodgate will be located on the west side of the interstate near VFW Road. Design work is in progress, after which the project will be bid. Once the contract is awarded, construction will take about five months.

The earthen dam erected in 2019 on the east side of the interstate at that location will remain in place during the construction of the floodgate, in case of a major flooding event, Love said.

In other business, Council approved the choice of Thomas & Hutton as the engineers for the I-74 Industrial Park, based on their qualifications.

A contract will be brought to Council for approval during a special meeting at 11 a.m. April 28. Money from a $3.2 million North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Grant will pay for Thomas & Hutton’s services.

Council also approved awarding bids for the rehabilitation of three homes, which will be demolished and rebuilt as part of the Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization project after hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Holland Construction Company was the low bidder for homes on Center and Coree streets, at $121,000 and $140,000, respectively. Nash Locklear Construction Company was the low bidder for a home on Godwin Avenue, at $148,550.

The city has completed buyouts through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for most of the homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew, according to Brian Nolley, the city’s community development administrator. Three reconstructions have been completed in South Lumberton, and the majority are ready to “pick up steam and hit the ground rolling.”

The city expects to get the HMGP grant award for homes damaged by Hurricane Florence any time between now and August.

About 15 home rebuilds and eight home elevations remain, Nolley said. The elevations will be bid out next month.

Council agreed to resume in-person meetings in May. Council has met virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but will meet in the Council chambers beginning with the regular monthly meeting on May 5. The April 28 special meeting will be virtual.

In other business, Council:

— Adopted a resolution requesting the NCDOT’s Board of Transportation place signage at city entrances reading: “Varsity Boys Basketball, State 4A Co-Champions – 2020” to honor Lumberton High School’s championship season.

— Approved allocating $1,000 in Community Revitalization Funds to Sandy Grove Baptist Church, for programs relating to their STEM building, which is being dedicated Sunday.

