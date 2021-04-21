Cooper plans to lift gathering, distancing limits by June 1

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that he plans to lift all mandates on social distancing and gathering limits by June 1 if coronavirus metrics remain stable and residents continue to get vaccinated.
Further restrictions, including the statewide mask mandate, could be halted once two-thirds of North Carolina have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
The Democratic governor said he thinks it will be hard to reach the two-thirds threshold by the end of May and anticipates the target being reached shortly thereafter.
What Cooper didn’t say drew a quick response from five Republican members of North Carolina’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“While Gov. Cooper has released a plan for gradually lifting COVID-19 restrictions for North Carolina, he made no mention if ‘vaccine passports’ will or will not be involved. North Carolinians need a clear answer that they will not be subject to such an abuse of liberty,” reads a statement from the office of Rep. Dan Bishop.
Reps. Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson and Greg Murphy joined Bishop in sending a letter to Cooper calling on the governor to reject any plans to create a vaccine passport program in the state.
“Americans’ liberties are not afforded on a conditional basis; they are an inherent right,” Bishop said. “The very idea of having a vaccine passport program that has the power to exclude Americans from the economic life of their state and nation violates this very basic American premise, while at the same time would invade medical privacy on a broad scale. We must reject these impulses to curtail Americans’ liberties for political ends. I implore Gov. Cooper to reject this unconstitutional power grab.”
More than 47% of adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and nearly 36% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Those who are 16 or 17 years old are able to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are not classified as adults.
“With at least two-thirds of adults vaccinated, our public health experts believe we’ll have enough protection across our communities to live more safely with this virus and to begin to put the pandemic behind us,” Cooper said.
He also hinted at further easing of restrictions to come next week when he updates an executive order.
Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, said the state has continued to halt Johnson & Johnson vaccines until the federal government says it’s safe to proceed. In the meantime, North Carolina expects to receive more than 263,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Supply has started to outpace demand in certain parts of the state, and Cohen hopes to boost participation through an information campaign and a message of a swifter return to summer activities.
“We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone,” Cohen said. “Supply is strong and stable, it’s widely available and, in most places, you don’t need to wait or have an appointment.”