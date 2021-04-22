NC House OKs No Veteran Left Behind Act

April 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Legislation that seeks to help law enforcement better serve veterans who are dealing with mental health and substance abuse emergencies was approved Wednesday by the North Carolina House.

Reps. Charles Graham and Brenden Jones, both of whom represent parts of Robeson County, added their votes to the 118-0 tally that sent the No Veteran Left Behind Act to the Senate for consideration. A group of wounded veterans attended Wednesday’s House session and were honored by the lawmakers on the floor during the bill’s consideration.

In conjunction with North Carolina-based The Independence Fund, the No Veteran Left Behind Act will launch a pilot project across the state to provide additional training for law enforcement to help improve interactions between first responders and veterans in crisis, according to information from the office of House Majority Leader Rep. John R. Bell IV, the legislation’s primary sponsor.

“We’re very excited to partner with such a great organization like The Independence Fund, which has a proven-track record of assisting veterans and their families,” said Bell (R-Wayne). “Through our early conversations, we realized we had a shared goal for helping our veterans and we identified a few areas of need in North Carolina. This includes the No Veteran Left Behind Act, which will better equip law enforcement personnel with the necessary tools to assist veterans in crisis.”

The initial pilot program will include the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Sheriff’s departments in Brunswick, Chatham, Craven, Cumberland, McDowell, Nash, Onslow, Union, and Wayne counties, according to Bell’s office.

“As a 33-year law enforcement veteran, this is a much-needed bill that will be a great benefit to local communities,” said Rep. Charlie Miller (R-Brunswick), a bill sponsor and the chief deputy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. “I have personally dealt with situations where this training would have been very helpful. I want to thank The Independence Fund for their partnership in this effort to provide law enforcement with additional tools to assist veterans.”

Under the legislation, The Independence Fund will provide additional education and training so a mental health emergency is not criminalized, but rather the situation is deescalated, and the veteran is connected with help and support.