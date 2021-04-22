Methodist University receives Gold Ranking for supporting military spouses

FAYETTEVILLE — Methodist University was awarded on Thursday a Gold Ranking as a Military Spouse Friendly School.
The Military Friendly organization announced the award just weeks after Methodist University was given a Gold Ranking for its continued success in offering high-quality education programs for veteran and active members of the military.
“The Military Spouse Friendly School designation helps military spouses select schools that will support them in their education journey by meeting their unique needs as a part of a military family,” said Josh Rosen, National Program manager of Military Friendly. “Schools that are selected for the list are at the forefront of supporting the goals of military spouses.”
Methodist University has a long history of excellent service to military students and their families, according to MU. The university’s faculty includes veterans both on and off campus who understand the tough scheduling demands associated with military life.
In January 2021, Methodist began offering 100% online degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels that best serve military families.
“We are dedicated to serving service members, veterans, and their families with compassion and the support they deserve,” said Billy Buckner, director of MU’s Fort Bragg Campus. “Methodist University Online is a huge benefit for our military-student population and affords students the flexibility and convenience they need to balance family, work, and school.”
Flexibility and balance for family life are just a few benefits a Methodist University education offers its military students and their spouses.
Natasha Thomas, a stay-at-home mother, is pursuing a degree in social work at MU and is married to an active serviceman. Thomas, a veteran herself, appreciates the flexibility MU’s online classes offers.
“I find the class time very flexible with my schedule even when my husband is out in the field. The professors at MU, many who are veteran’s themselves or married to a service member, understand our situation and work with us,” Thomas said. “They are always there to help.”
Though Thomas had several choices for continuing her education, one of the things that convinced her MU was the place for her was MU’s personal attention through its admission counselors.
“Most colleges handed me a brochure and told me their information could be found in there. Randy Smith, director of Veteran Services at MU, really took his time with me and explained everything,” she said. “MU welcomed me like family and explained everything afforded to me and walked me through the entire process.”
Thomas is scheduled to graduate next spring and recommends classes at MU to service members and their spouses.
“They are there to help you; you’re not going to feel alone,” she said. “MU will always help and say, ‘Hey we got you.’”
For more on the MU Fort Bragg Campus, MU Online, or information helpful to military families, please visit methodist.edu/bragg