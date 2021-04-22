City Housing Authority board to meet Tuesday

April 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Housing Authority of the City Lumberton Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the HACL Administration Office, located at 407 North Sycamore St. in Lumberton.

For more information, call HACL at 910-671-8220.