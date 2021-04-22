Cape Fear Valley cancer treatment program gets national accreditation from the Commission on Cancer

MAXTON — Lumbee Tribe members took time Thursday to honor Mother Earth with ceremonial song, dance and new growth during a celebration of the 51st annual Earth Day at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

“Earth Day is important to a lot of people but it’s especially important to the Lumbee people,” Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said. “Four of our core values are our belief in God, value of an education, protection over our culture and connection to the lands. To us Earth Day is every day.”

Established April 22, 1970, Earth Day is a day devoted to demonstrating support for environment protection. To honor the day, Reggie Brewer, the Cultural Youth coordinator for the Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club, led a prayer and smudging ceremony, blessing the grounds that will be the site of a pecan orchard.

“Our ancestors, they prayed on this land, they prayed for the harvest that was to come in, they prayed for the rain,” Brewer said. “There’s so many things that we don’t do anymore. Remember the creator and keep the creator in our lives. Keep the creator in our lives for the creation that we live for, that we live upon.”

Earth Day is nothing new to the Lumbee Tribe, Brewer said. During his remarks, he reflected on more simpler times when people would burn the grass and ditches near their homes when spring came to make way for new growth, a practice that is still in effect today.

“That’s not anything new to us because we always done that,” he said.

What one does have to remember, is that our time on Mother Earth is short, Brewer said.

“We’re just borrowing this time here on Mother Earth for the next seven generations,” he said.

Kaya Littleturtle, Lumbee Tribe cultural coordinator, led tribal members in three Earth songs in honor of the day. He and Teen Miss Lumbee Kyla Leigh-Ann Jarrett urged the people present to care for the Earth and fight against litter in the county.

“Earth is our first mother. This is our lands. If we don’t take care of it, no one else will,” Littleturtle said. “Let’s continue this movement because you only have one Earth and if you mess her up you don’t get her back. We want to keep all of our grounds clean because it is a reflection on us as indigenous people.”

Jarrett read a poem titled “Earth Says,” which addresses how much the Earth provides for mankind and how it is treated in return.

“I hate to see how the road get dirty and then people volunteer their time to clean it up and then it gets dirty again,” Jarrett said.

She described the land as something“sacred” to the indigenous people.

“It’s native people’s jobs to keep the land protected. It’s everybody jobs to protect it,” she said.

After the ceremony, the first two of what will be many pecan trees were planted in a clearing at the Cultural Center, which is situated on 40 acres of land. The orchard will be an extension of the fruit orchard that Culture Center staff spent the past four months planting. More than 100 trees were planted as part of the project.

“This piece of land we’re standing on where we planted the pecan trees is a piece that’s never been really utilized,” Godwin said.

Once the trees have matured, the orchard will be a place for tribal members to gather and camp during powwow events.

“We have a lot of campers but we haven’t been able to fully accommodate them,” Godwin said. “This would be a nice grove with a grill nearby, and they’ll be able to pitch their tents right here.”

An additional 10-15 trees will planted in the area, Godwin said.

The Lumbee Tribe recently received two grants from the Native American Culture Fund to support native farmers through business assistance and agricultural education, which will help in the tribe’s effort to battle food insecurity and its quest to encourage members to connect more to environment. Through the grant, the tribe will also provide eight scholarships over the next two years for tribal members pursuing the agricultural sciences and to assist younger members in participating in agricultural summer camps.

“Although we live in the midst of strong agricultural industry, our area still contains food desserts,” Lumbee Tribe Grants Manager Karen Bird said Thursday. “There is demand for local sustainable food. It is our goal to help meet this demand.”